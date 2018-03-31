Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $33.83 million and $803,374.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.01710740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004746 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015134 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022193 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 216,710,826 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.