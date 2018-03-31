Elecosoft PLC (ELCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Elecosoft’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ELCO remained flat at $GBX 53.50 ($0.74) on Friday. Elecosoft has a one year low of GBX 35.16 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 55.90 ($0.77).

Separately, FinnCap increased their target price on Elecosoft from GBX 55 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.86) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Elecosoft Company Profile

Elecosoft plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is focused on providing software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction and digital marketing industries. The Company’s software programs cover project management, construction site management, estimating, timber engineering, 3D design and visualization, and cloud-based digital marketing solutions.

