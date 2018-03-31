Elevate Credit (ELVT) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elevate Credit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.0803476625975 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.37 and a PE ratio of 44.25. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers, typically defined as those with credit scores of less than 700. The Company uses advanced technology risk analytics to provide financial options to its customers, who are not well-served by either banks or legacy non-prime lenders.

