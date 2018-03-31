Eli Lilly and (LLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2019 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.98 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.89.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $77.37. 3,424,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,773. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $84,766.41, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $780,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 166.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 430,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,818,000 after purchasing an additional 269,038 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,838.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 114.6% in the third quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of the Ozarks increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of the Ozarks now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

