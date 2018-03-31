Elixir (ELIX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Million

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Elixir has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Elixir token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinExchange, IDEX and Kucoin. Elixir has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $8,679.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elixir alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00718379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00159819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030658 BTC.

About Elixir

Elixir was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,431,906 tokens. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.