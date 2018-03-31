Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Olin Co. (OLN)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Olin by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,675,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Olin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $30.39 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,080.17, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $2.45. Olin had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Olin from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In other Olin news, Director Randall W. Larrimore bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Bogus bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $198,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,712.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Olin Co. (OLN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/elkfork-partners-llc-purchases-new-position-in-olin-co-oln.html.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.