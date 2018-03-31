JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.10 ($16.17) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the topic of several other reports. Metzler set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.40 ($20.25) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.11 ($18.65).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ZIL2 stock opened at €15.14 ($18.69) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a 12 month high of €20.48 ($25.28).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/elringklinger-zil2-pt-set-at-13-10-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.