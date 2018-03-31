EmberCoin (EMB) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, EmberCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One EmberCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EmberCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EmberCoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000554 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EmberCoin Coin Profile

EmberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EmberCoin Coin Trading

EmberCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for EmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EmberCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.