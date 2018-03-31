Emercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $94.43 Million (CRYPTO:EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00032732 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tux Exchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $94.43 million and $575,966.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00768406 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001989 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001451 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011321 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 41,535,799 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emercoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.