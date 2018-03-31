Emis Group Plc (EMIS) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.90

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Emis Group stock remained flat at $GBX 812 ($11.22) during mid-day trading on Friday. Emis Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.42 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,034 ($14.29).

Emis Group (LON:EMIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 47.20 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 46.30 ($0.64) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The company had revenue of £160.35 million during the quarter. Emis Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Separately, Numis Securities cut Emis Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Emis Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc provides healthcare software, information technology and related services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: Primary & Community Care; Community Pharmacy, and Secondary & Specialist Care. The Company serves various healthcare markets under the EMIS Health brand.

