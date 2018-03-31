Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Enduro Royalty Trust is formed by Enduro Sponsor to earn net profits interest from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. Enduro Royalty Trust is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Enduro Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:NDRO opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Enduro Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enduro Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.11% of Enduro Royalty Trust worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/enduro-royalty-trust-ndro-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enduro Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enduro Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.