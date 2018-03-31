Enel (ENEL) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.67) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. UBS set a €6.05 ($7.47) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($7.41) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC set a €5.80 ($7.16) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.78) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.80 ($7.16) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.85 ($7.22).

BIT:ENEL opened at €4.93 ($6.09) on Friday. Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($5.14) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.90).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transport, and sells electricity; produces and distributes gas; and engages in the transport, storage, and regasification of LNG.

