Reviewing Energy Recovery (ERII) & Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.35, meaning that its stock price is 435% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tetra Tech and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67 Energy Recovery 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tetra Tech currently has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 92.62%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Tetra Tech.

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Energy Recovery does not pay a dividend. Tetra Tech pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tetra Tech and Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $2.75 billion 0.99 $117.87 million $2.13 22.98 Energy Recovery $63.16 million 7.03 $12.35 million $0.07 117.43

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Recovery. Tetra Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.26% 7.03% Energy Recovery 22.39% 5.62% 2.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Tetra Tech on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. Its segments include Water, Oil & Gas, and Corporate. The Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination. The Oil & Gas Segment consists of products sold for use in hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing. The Company offers energy recovery devices (ERDs) in the water desalination market with its pressure exchanger (PX) and turbocharger technologies. The Company offers VorTeq hydraulic fracturing system, IsoBoost, and IsoGen product lines to the oil and gas market. The Company’s customers include engineering, procurement and construction companies, original equipment manufacturers, international oil companies, national oil companies, and exploration and production companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.