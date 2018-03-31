Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 462,150 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.34% of Ensco worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Ensco by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 7,705,642 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,896 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ensco by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,276 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 136,114 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Ensco by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ensco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Ensco by 8,457.4% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,422,263 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESV shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ensco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Shares of ESV stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,914.08, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. Ensco Plc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.21 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

About Ensco

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

