ENTCash (ENT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, ENTCash has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One ENTCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. ENTCash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,749.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.04567210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001297 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013720 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007618 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015493 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011215 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 149.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTCash Coin Profile

ENTCash (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for ENTCash is entcash.com. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ENTCash

ENTCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is not presently possible to purchase ENTCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ENTCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ENTCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

