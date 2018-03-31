Entellus Medical Inc (ENTL) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Entellus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ENTL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entellus Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entellus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entellus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entellus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Entellus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Robert S. White sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $83,338.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Williamson sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $58,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $183,200 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTL. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $33,627,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $8,473,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Entellus Medical by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,961 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $4,810,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTL stock remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Entellus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment.

