EnteroMedics (RSLS) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnteroMedics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 46.5841183240245 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnteroMedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of EnteroMedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ RSLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,879. EnteroMedics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.68.

EnteroMedics Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

