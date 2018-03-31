Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ishares Msci Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Ishares Msci Canada Index worth $34,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Msci Canada Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ishares Msci Canada Index in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Msci Canada Index in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Msci Canada Index in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ishares Msci Canada Index by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ishares Msci Canada Index alerts:

Ishares Msci Canada Index stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Ishares Msci Canada Index has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ishares Msci Canada Index (EWC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/envestnet-asset-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-ishares-msci-canada-index-ewc-updated.html.

About Ishares Msci Canada Index

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Msci Canada Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Msci Canada Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.