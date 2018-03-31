Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,560 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41,696.71, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.39.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 282 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,646.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 854 shares of company stock valued at $79,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

