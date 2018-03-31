Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $41,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $171.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $132.87 and a twelve month high of $186.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

