Envion Achieves Market Cap of $47.39 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Envion token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00006395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Envion has a market cap of $47.39 million and $81,092.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00727748 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00157889 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,487,292 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org.

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

