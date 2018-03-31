EQT Co. (EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.77.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. 2,241,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,184. The company has a market cap of $12,898.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. EQT has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.42 million. EQT had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

