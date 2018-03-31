EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

EQGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT GP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT GP in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT GP in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of EQT GP in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of EQGP stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,866.28, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. EQT GP has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter. EQT GP had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 12.52%. sell-side analysts forecast that EQT GP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EQT GP’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EQT GP by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT GP in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EQT GP by 112.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT GP in the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EQT GP by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT GP Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) is a limited partnership company and subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC (EQT Gathering Holdings). The Company was formed to own EQT Corporation’s (EQT’s) partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin.

