Deutsche Bank AG Has $19.48 Million Holdings in Equifax (EFX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Equifax worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Equifax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 14,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

NYSE:EFX opened at $117.81 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,151.80, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $838.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

