Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Cut by Jefferies Group

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst A. Jagdale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

NYSE HRL opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $18,175.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Luis G. Marconi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $256,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,949 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Cut by Jefferies Group” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-hormel-foods-corps-q3-2018-earnings-hrl-updated.html.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is engaged in the production of a range of meat and food products. The Company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, which is engaged in the processing, marketing and sale of shelf-stable food products sold for the retail market and health and also consists of nutrition products, including Muscle Milk protein products.; Refrigerated Foods, which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, chicken and turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; Jennie-O Turkey Store (JOTS), which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; and International & Other, which includes Hormel Foods International Corporation, which manufactures, markets and sells the Company products internationally.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.