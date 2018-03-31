Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Escalade earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9547487331075 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 12,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $197.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.16. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Escalade had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.43%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated (Escalade) is a manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods through its subsidiary Escalade Sports. The Company operates in Sporting Goods (Escalade Sports) segment. Escalade Sports manufactures, imports and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key online retailers, traditional department stores and mass merchants.

