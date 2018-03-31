Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) and Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Financial Review

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Ethan Allen Interiors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ethan Allen Interiors is more favorable than Dorel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 4.80% 10.06% 7.13% Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $763.39 million 0.83 $36.19 million $1.45 15.83 Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.28 $30.58 million N/A N/A

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorel Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ethan Allen Interiors pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ethan Allen Interiors pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Dorel Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a range of furniture products and decorative accents through ethanallen.com and a network of design centers in the United States and abroad. Its wholesale segment, principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand, encompasses various aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Company’s retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of Company-operated design centers. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated nine manufacturing facilities.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.