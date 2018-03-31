Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.57, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $33.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari purchased 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $99,673.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,949.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,630 shares of company stock worth $161,654 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,480 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,212,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,182,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 360,049 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

