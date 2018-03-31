Ethereum Classic Price Hits $14.48 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.48 or 0.00206877 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Mercatox, YoBit and ZB.COM. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $123.08 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.05714750 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00146849 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002223 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000709 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 100,879,928 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can’t shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

