Ethereum Dark (ETHD) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Ethereum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ethereum Dark has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Dark has a total market cap of $194,244.00 and $1,351.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,295.00 or 3.22828000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00156279 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003555 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark (CRYPTO:ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Ethereum Dark’s official website is www.ethereumdark.net. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Ethereum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Dark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

