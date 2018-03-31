Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0614 on Major Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and $738,991.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00724627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014184 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00161847 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,519,253 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC and ACX. It is not possible to buy Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.