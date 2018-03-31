Ethos Hits One Day Volume of $3.88 Million (CRYPTO:ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00029315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Livecoin, Binance and Cobinhood. Ethos has a market cap of $156.14 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00718202 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000496 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00159691 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031020 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos’ launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,083,332 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethos created a platform that could provides a single point of interaction with the new economy. This Digital Wallet is the backbone for Ethos 's asset management and cryptocurrency services platform. “

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Binance and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

