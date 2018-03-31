eUSD (CRYPTO:EUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

eUSD (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, eUSD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One eUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. eUSD has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of eUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00724627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014184 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00161847 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030087 BTC.

eUSD Profile

eUSD was first traded on October 12th, 2017. eUSD’s total supply is 324,459,463 tokens. eUSD’s official Twitter account is @eusdtoken. eUSD’s official website is www.eusd.io.

Buying and Selling eUSD

eUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy eUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eUSD must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

