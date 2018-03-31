EventChain (EVC) Price Reaches $0.13

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. EventChain has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $71.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00719021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014136 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00152962 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030981 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain’s launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

