Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

“We believe this report should be viewed as neutral to positive for ADSK; while the overall ABI index ticked down m/m, recent readings indicate that architecture firm billings have now increased for 5 consecutive months, and 11 months of the last year. As a reminder, ADSK generates a sizable portion of its business from architecture firms with ~42% of revenue coming from its Architecture, Engineering, and Construction segment in FY18.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Autodesk from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $140.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.52.

ADSK stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.58. 4,263,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,589. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $82.70 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,417.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $199,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Underwood sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $77,980.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,406 shares of company stock worth $3,489,517. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,094,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,177,000 after buying an additional 1,664,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,659 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $254,303,000 after buying an additional 91,011 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3,910.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,243,728 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $251,881,000 after buying an additional 2,187,774 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,876,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $196,712,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $188,694,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

