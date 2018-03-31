Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eversource Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8162913439496 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ES stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 1,846,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,670.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.95%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire and the regulated electric generation businesses.

