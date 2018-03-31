Evraz (EVRZF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evraz (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $6.23 on Friday. Evraz has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

