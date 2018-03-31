Insider Selling: eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (EWLL) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (OTCMKTS:EWLL) major shareholder Bistromatics Inc. sold 200,000 shares of eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $18,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bistromatics Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Bistromatics Inc. sold 100,000 shares of eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Bistromatics Inc. sold 246,100 shares of eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $27,071.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EWLL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,438. eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Company Profile

eWellness Healthcare Corporation is a physical therapy telemedicine company, which offers insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. The Company’s business model is to license its PHZIO (PHZIO) platform to any physical therapy (PT) clinic in the United States and to offer its PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program.

