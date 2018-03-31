Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exelixis earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.942942330399 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. 4,838,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,441. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $6,563.21, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 81.05% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $370,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,221,636.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/exelixis-exel-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.