Exelixis (EXEL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,326 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Exelixis worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 11.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 752,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 76,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,563.21, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.96. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 81.05% and a net margin of 34.08%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,636.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,287 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

