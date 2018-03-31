Express Scripts (ESRX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Express Scripts earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1268397482977 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Express Scripts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESRX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,485. The company has a market capitalization of $38,770.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Express Scripts has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Express Scripts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

In other news, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $368,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,681 shares of company stock worth $2,435,102 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Express Scripts (ESRX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/express-scripts-esrx-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.