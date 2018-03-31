Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) Receives $21.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.06.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.25) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,359.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.77. 943,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,778.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.75 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Extended Stay America will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Extended Stay America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

