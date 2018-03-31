F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of F5 Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $155.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 521,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,249. The company has a market cap of $8,943.32, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,918,653.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,225.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $542,364.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,172 shares of company stock worth $7,274,542 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

