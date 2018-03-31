Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $209.16 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.76.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. Facebook has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 465,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $85,535,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,253,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total transaction of $221,326,948.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,955 shares of company stock worth $1,072,294,374. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 999.7% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 121,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 110,570 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,976,000 after buying an additional 49,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

