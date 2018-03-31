Mark Zuckerberg Sells 145,000 Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $24,158,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $22,556,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $21,527,710.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $25,441,347.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 465,400 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $85,535,866.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $80,955,600.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $83,854,776.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $39,410,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $39,908,000.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $38,500,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $40,618,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 59,434,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,641,340. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. research analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Facebook by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

