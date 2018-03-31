Addison Capital Co Decreases Stake in Facebook Inc (FB)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $6.76 on Friday, hitting $159.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,434,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,641,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $22,556,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,955 shares of company stock worth $1,072,294,374. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morningstar set a $198.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

