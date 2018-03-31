QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lowered by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 23.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 719,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 101,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 62,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $2,810,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $55.41 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $82,026.91, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

