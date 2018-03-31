Fang (SFUN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Fang Holdings Limited operates as a real estate Internet portal primarily in China. It provides marketing, e-commerce, listing and other value-added services for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Fang Holdings Limited, formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited, is based in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.63 target price (down from $5.30) on shares of Fang in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Fang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:SFUN opened at $5.14 on Friday. Fang has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,276.61, a PE ratio of 257.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Fang had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Fang will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fang by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,183,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fang by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fang by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fang during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fang by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 87,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

