Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.73) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FPM. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.59) price target (up previously from GBX 110 ($1.52)) on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.73) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.73) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Whitman Howard raised shares of Faroe Petroleum to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Faroe Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 125 ($1.73).

LON FPM opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Faroe Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 74.50 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 116.80 ($1.61).

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported GBX (3.10) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.10) (($0.02)) by GBX (2) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of £152.92 million for the quarter. Faroe Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

In other news, insider Graham Stewart bought 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £374.34 ($517.19).

About Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 60 exploration, appraisal, development and production licenses in the West of Shetland, the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, Barents Sea and the Celtic Sea.

