Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) Share Price

Headlines about Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Tactical Income Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.474139229451 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:AIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 44,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,810. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $16.71.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-apollo-tactical-income-fund-aif-stock-price-updated.html.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its assets in credit instruments, such as senior loans, subordinated loans, high yield corporate bonds, notes, bills, debentures, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products, bank loans, corporate loans, convertible and preferred securities, government and municipal obligations, mortgage-backed securities, repurchase agreements and other fixed-income instruments, and investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.